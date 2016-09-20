Home Corporate News

KBL eyes the youth with new Smirnoff drink

By BRIAN NGUGI

Posted  Monday, September 19   2016 at  19:25

Beer maker Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has introduced a new ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage under the Smirnoff flagship brand targeted at youthful consumers.

KBL said Monday Smirnoff Ice Electric Ginseng will be marketed to the youth who account for 54 per cent of total alcohol market volume in Kenya.

“Kenya is the first market in the world to launch the Smirnoff Ice Electric Ginseng. The drink cues to the freshness, youthfulness and energetic spirit among Kenyan millennial consumers,” said KBL’s head of innovations Fred Otieno.

Smirnoff first launched the vodka-based ready to drink products in Kenya with Smirnoff Red and Black Ice- packaged in clear returnable bottles.
