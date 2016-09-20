KBL eyes the youth with new Smirnoff drink

Corporate News

Beer maker Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has introduced a new ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage under the Smirnoff flagship brand targeted at youthful consumers.

KBL said Monday Smirnoff Ice Electric Ginseng will be marketed to the youth who account for 54 per cent of total alcohol market volume in Kenya.

“Kenya is the first market in the world to launch the Smirnoff Ice Electric Ginseng. The drink cues to the freshness, youthfulness and energetic spirit among Kenyan millennial consumers,” said KBL’s head of innovations Fred Otieno.