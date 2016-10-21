KCB moves to reassure customers over data breach claims

Corporate News

Customers at a KCB branch. The lender has denied claims of a security breach to its systems. PHOTO | FILE

KCB Group has dismissed claims of an alleged data breach in one of its systems terming them false and unfounded.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The lender said Friday that all its systems, including its mobile app which had been singled out in the claims, have been extensively tested by security experts and ruled out any breach.

“We wish to assure all our customers that our platforms and data are highly secured. ….There is no breach to our systems,” KCB said in a statement.

The bank was responding to allegations of data infringement made in an online news report based on claims by a Burundian hacker named Chris Irakoze.

The technology website, quoting Mr Irakoze, said that KCB may have suffered a massive data breach as a file with the details of more than 500,000 customers - detailing their names and phone numbers - appeared online.

The alleged data breach, the publication said, was first brought to light by Mr Irakoze in September.

KCB, however, pointed to multiple layers of encryption, private keys and unique authentication as among the key embedded data security features that it says safeguard its mobile application.

The lender further blamed the reports that had surfaced online on “malicious misinformation”, which it says has caused concern amongst some of its customers.