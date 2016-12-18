KCB set to get Sh154m boost in Treasury’s bid to save ADC property

Corporate News

KCB is set to get a Sh154 million loan repayment boost after the Treasury allocated a State agency the cash to save its property from auction.

KCB intended to auction five prime properties belonging to the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) after it failed to settle the loan.

The Treasury has set aside the money in a supplementary budget to help the Agriculture ministry settle the loan which the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) advanced ADC.

“Under the supplementary estimates… a further Sh154 million has been provided under capital expenditure to cater for repayment of a bank loan by ADC,” Henry Rotich, the Treasury secretary, said in the mini-budget.

The Treasury allocated Sh700 million to ADC in the current financial year to finance its operations.

The debt arose as a result of a contract entered between the ministry, farmers and KCB during the tenure of former Cherangany MP and Agriculture minister Kipruto arap Kirwa.

In December last year KCB put the farms, located in Kitale, up for sale through an auction to recover a Sh300 million debt.

M/s Kisia Auctioneers advertise sale of the property. However, the ministry intervened after five MPs from Trans Nzoia County petitioned Parliament to stop the auction.

The lawmakers, led by Trans Nzoia Senator Henry ole Ndiema, Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi and nominated MP Johnson Sakaja declared the auction null and void, saying Parliament had not sanctioned it.

Mr Ndiema said the ADC Act stipulates that any sale of land belonging to ADC can only be sanctioned by Parliament.

“No farm belonging to ADC shall be sold, subdivided, transferred or otherwise disposed of without prior approval of Parliament,” the law states.

“I have to issue a caution on the sale. There are legal provisions in the Act. We shall not stop there, whoever intends to buy or sale the land should stop engaging in an illegality. We will follow up the matter with the ministries of Agriculture and Finance and ADC,” Mr Ndiema said.

ADC board chairman Bwifoli Wakoli told the National Assembly Agriculture Committee that the corporation’s total debts amounted to Sh1.6 billion.