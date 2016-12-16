KFC opens business window for Kisumu poultry farmers

Corporate News

The US-headquartered fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has said it will order poultry from farmers in Kisumu, Nanyuki and Nakuru to reduce its transportation expenses.

KFC, which is only a week old in Kisumu, is set to contract local poultry farmers to supply it with chicken instead of getting it from Nairobi.

The move, according to KFC operations director Jacques Theunissen, will boost local farmers’ income due to the growing demand for the fried chicken in the lakeside town.

Currently, the fast food chain has trained 126 farmers in Nairobi who breed and supply chicken to its outlets.

“The farmers under our project undergo rigorous training on delivering chicken with global standards,” said Mr Theunissen who was speaking during the official launch of the restaurant at the United Mall in Kisumu on Thursay.

“It is better for us to have local suppliers as it will drastically reduce the cost of transportation of chicken from Nairobi.”

He said the fast food chain aims to contribute to the county’s economic development through creating employment and business opportunities.

The KFC operations director said the food chain has employed 50 residents at the new outlet and 500 in the other branches, adding that the company had hired more than 800 workers in East Africa.

The new restaurant has sparked a buzz in Kisumu with locals flocking to sample its cuisine in town over the past one week.

It is the second global fast food outlet to open shop in Kisumu after Funky Fried Chicken launched over a year ago at the Swan Centre.

“It is important to bring such a different taste to this part of Kenya, having been endorsed in Nairobi and Nakuru,” said Mr Theunissen.

The KFC plans to expand to other counties as well as open another outlet in Kisumu in 2018.

County executive for Industrialisation Johnson Awuor termed the restaurant a great investment in Kisumu following many that have been launched in the past two weeks, including three supermarkets.