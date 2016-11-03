KPCU ordered to outline plan to settle Sh250m pension dues

Corporate News

The Kenya Planters Cooperative Union factory in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

The Employment and Labour relations court has ordered directors of the cash-strapped Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU) to explain within seven days how it will settle a Sh250 million terminal dues case filed against it by former workers.

Justice Monicah Mbaru ordered them to answer the issues raised by 113 former employees seeking to be paid their pension dues.

“The directors of KPCU are stripping the company its assets as it no longer engages in any viable business,” lawyer Titus Koceyo for the 113 employees told the judge while opposing a request to allow the defendants (directors) 14 days to answer the allegations against them.

The judge heard that since KPCU was bailed out by the government when it was placed under receivership by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) over a debt of Sh400 million, no milling of coffee has been ongoing.

The former employees are asking the court to compel the directors to deposit Sh249,825,531 in court to cater for their terminal payments before the former coffee giant miller’s assets are depleted.

“Unless this court intervenes and the sums are deposited in court by the time this suit is determined the directors will have disposed of most of its assets and will be unable to pay,” Mr Koceyo stated.

The court was told the KPCU was surviving through the disposal of its fixed assets to finance its operations.

“These actions by the directors pose a real danger to the petitioners claim of Sh249,825,531 and eventually the KPCU will not be able to settle this claim,” the judge was told.

In opposing the 14-days period requested by the directors, Mr Koceyo told the judge the claim is based on accrued and unpaid benefits which if not paid “will confine the claimants to a permanent life of misery and suffering.”

Some of the claimants are advanced in age and may not be ameliorated.

Mr Koceyo told the judge the accrued pension benefits for older pensioners is a constitutional right which needs to protected by the law.

The claimants allege that the directors did not remit statutory payments deducted from them to the staff retirement pension scheme.

They are demanding the KPCU pays them Sh149,825,531 it failed to remit to the retirement scheme and general damages of Sh100 million for breach of fiduciary duty and violation of the 113 claimants constitutional rights plus interest at a rate to be set by the court.

Further they claim the KPCU directors flouted the law by failing to remit over Sh77,938,737 deducted from the employees to their retirement scheme.