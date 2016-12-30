KQ contracts Abu Dhabi firm for fleet maintenance

Corporate News

Kenya Airways has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways Engineering, a subsidiary of the Etihad Aviation Group, to undertake mandatory checks on its Boeing 787-8 fleet and train its engineers.

KQ, as the national carrier is known by its international code, yesterday said the move is part of an integration programme for the airline’s newest fleet.

The national carrier added that the pact would boost the capacity of its engineers. KQ’s workforce has come under pressure in the recent past amid a hunt for its talent by Middle East airlines.

The C-checks, performed every three years, will begin in February 2017. Six checks are scheduled and the last one is planned for October 2017.

C-checks are comprehensive maintenance procedures including system checks, structural inspections and cabin refreshment. Etihad Airways Engineering will also carry out a number of product and reliability improvement modifications to systems and components on the aircraft as part of the project.

“We will use this opportunity to upscale and retool some of our technical department staff who will be on site to provide oversight of all work being done.

‘‘The agreement also offers other collaborative opportunities including training programmes,” said Kenya Airways technical director Martyn Haines.

“We have an ongoing maintenance programme of small and large checks across our other fleets, with all of these scheduled for completion within our maintenance facility.”

Etihad Airways Engineering on its part said the move would boost capacity for KQ engineers.

“We are pleased to support Kenya Airways in optimising its fleet performance and building its technical knowhow through our expanding B787 heavy maintenance capabilities,” said Etihad Airways Engineering chief executive officer Jeff Wilkinson.