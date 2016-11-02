KWS eyes more tourists with lower park entry fees

Corporate News

Tourists at a park: The fee changes are contained in the Finance Act which President Uhuru Kenyatta signed on September 13. PHOTO | FILE

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has reviewed its park entry fees downwards, capping them at Sh860 for adult Kenyan citizens and $60 for adult non-residents.

The new fees, effective from November 1, come after the government’s decision to exempt entry fees to national parks and game reserves from the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT).

The changes are contained in the Finance Act which President Uhuru Kenyatta signed on September 13.

“This move is expected to make KWS parks and reserves competitive in the region and globally, thus attracting a bigger number of both domestic and international tourists,” KWS said in a statement Wednesday.

A schedule of fees shows that the highest entry amount will be at the Amboseli and Nakuru National Parks which are classified as premium parks.

Kenyan adults will pay Sh860 while children will pay Sh215. Non-resident adults will pay US$60 while children will part with US$35.

The second tier of parks which are classified as wilderness parks attract varying charges.

In Tsavo East and Tsavo West, Kenyans will pay Sh515 and children Sh215. Non-resident adults will pay US$52 and children US$35.

In Meru, Aberdare and Mt Kenya parks, the entry fee will be Sh300 for adults and Sh215 for children.

Entry to the Nairobi National Park will now cost Sh415 for adults and Sh215 for children. Non-residents will pay US$43 and US$22 for children.

Kenya’s game parks remain one of the most attractive features in the country’s tourism package alongside the coastal sandy beaches.

The removal of VAT from park entry fees was initiated by Mr Kenyatta in January this year among a raft of measures aimed at boosting domestic and foreign tourism.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of statistics shows that Kenya's tourism industry posted a decline in its earnings last year to Sh84.6 billion down from Sh87.1 billion in 2014, mainly on adverse travel advisories issued in foreign source markets.