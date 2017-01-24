Kempinski picks Dutch national as head of Nairobi, Mara hotels

Corporate News

Global hospitality chain Kempinski has appointed a Dutch national to head its Kenyan business, which includes the Villa Rosa and Olare Mara.

Kees Heuveling was appointed the general manager replacing Manish Mambiar who moved to Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast Accra, Ghana.

Mr Heuveling, a career hotelier, joins the property from Kempinski Hotel Cathedral Square, Vilnius, Lithuania.

“My strategy for both Villa Rosa Kempinski and Olare Mara Kempinski is to ensure they remain Kenya’s most popular luxury brand.

“I plan to sustain this through savvy market positioning, deliverance of superior guest experience and maintenance of high Kempinski brand standards,” he said.

Kempinski, which opened in Nairobi in 2013, has seen increased competition from new entrants as the hospitality sector heats up — with the trend expected to carry into this year.

“I expect the hotel industry in Kenya to continue growing at an impressive rate in 2017 as has been over the last three years. The scene will become more congested and competitive as reputable international brands make inroads into Kenya.

“Nonetheless, this scenario is good for us in the industry because it will stimulate stiff competition which will spur quality products and services. It is healthy for the guest because he will eventually be spoilt of choice,” added Mr Heuveling.