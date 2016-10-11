KenGen fights Sh650m pay order to Hyundai

Corporate News

A section of the Ol Karia power project. High Court judge Fred Ochieng in July ordered KenGen to release Sh650 million to Hyundai. PHOTO | FILE

Electricity generator KenGen is fighting to stop the enforcement of a court order directing it to pay Hyundai Engineering Company Sh650 million following a dispute with a sub-contractor —H Young — over works done on the Ol Karia I and IV geothermal plants.

KenGen says it has no control over payment of contractors, arguing that the French Development Agency (AFD), which funded the project, is in charge of any compensation arising from the construction.

High Court judge Fred Ochieng in July ordered KenGen to release Sh650 million to Hyundai which was to hold onto the funds until he has determined a dispute between the South Korean firm and H Young & Company East Africa.

H Young claims it is entitled to the Sh650 million for sub-contracting works it did on the two plants, but that Hyundai-- which was the main project contractor-- intends to evade payment.

It says that Hyundai is shutting down all Kenya operations and has already re-deployed its foreign staff to Seoul.

It adds that Hyundai has left only one foreign employee in Kenya identified as Mr Hwang, whom it says has been tasked with overseeing full payment from KenGen before he too leaves for Seoul.

KenGen now says the pay order can only be enforceable if AFD is enjoined in the suit.

“Neither KenGen nor AFD is a party to the subcontract agreement in dispute and KenGen does not (have) any funds due to Hyundai under the project as the same can only be disbursed by the AFD directly to Hyundai from the project account after KenGen has certified the works done,” says Gad Ouma, KenGen’s lawyer.

But H Young claims that KenGen is trying to hoodwink the court into thinking it is not in charge of the project funds.

Joseph Schwartzman, H Young CEO, says the funds can only be released by the AFD after KenGen’s green light hence the electricity generator is essentially in charge of payment.

He adds that KenGen has deliberately refused to furnish Justice Ochieng with documents that would help him ascertain the true nature of the financing agreement.