KenGen urges Kenyans to lease land to wind energy investors

Corporate News

KenGen managing director Albert Mugo. PHOTO | FILE

Listed power producer KenGen has moved to reassure the public that wind energy is safe and urged Kenyans to lease their parcels of land to investors for power generation.

Speaking when he led 300 shareholders on a tour of the 25.5 MW Ngong Wind Park this week, KenGen managing director Albert Mugo said wind turbine installations had no known adverse effect on humans, animals or vegetation.

“Foreign Development Financial Institutions have pledged support for the planned Meru 80 MW wind Park and we shall exhaustively engage the people to ensure they benefit from the project as the wind turbines will be erected within their farms,” he said.

ALSO READ: Meru eyes investors in green power with mapping of energy locations

He told the visiting shareholders that KenGen had also received funding from the Belgium government to develop a 10MW wind power facility in Ngong where each of the five turbines will have capacity to generate 2MW.

Refused to cede land

Mr Mugo's comments come after the controversial Kinangop Wind Park project which flopped after it was politicised by locals who claimed the wind turbines would impact their lives negatively.

The Virgin Islands-registered firm that was to carry out the project has since been sued by Attorney General Githu Muigai to stop it from selling the turbines and other equipment that was to be used in the plant.

Residents of Magumu in Kinangop during protests on the Naivasha-Nairobi highway on Monday February 23, 2015. FILE PHOTO | RAPHAEL NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

KenGen chairman Joshua Choge said KenGen, which recently raised Sh26.4 billion in a rights issue, was carrying out feasibility studies for a planned solar farm development in Gitaru mid-next year.

The NSE-listed energy firm says a portion of the proceeds will also be used to develop the Ol Karia 1 Unit 6 and Ol Karia 6 geothermal sources.