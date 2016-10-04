Kenafric in legal battle with Puma over trademark

Corporate News

Mikul Shah (left), executive director Kenafric Industries and Amitabh Banga, footwear business unit head, display new school shoes in December last year. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyan manufacturer Kenafric Industries is entangled in a dispute with German clothing and footwear firm Puma over alleged trademark infringement.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) inspectors seized several shoes and exercise books from Kenafric’s factory bearing the name Fuma — which Germany’s Puma holds are manufactured to confuse consumers of its global brand.

The trademark row has seen Kenafric officials charged at a chief magistrate’s court.

Kenafric has on the other hand sued the ACA seeking release of footwear and exercise books seized from its Baba Dogo factory in August last year following the complaint by Puma.

The Kenyan firm has enjoined Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko and the chief magistrate’s court as respondents. Puma has been enjoined as an interested party through its agent — Paulus Ramara.

But Kenafric now says its Fuma brand is registered with the Kenya Industrial Properties Institute, and that the ACA wrongly seized its products.

The firm adds that its Fuma trade name has never been challenged by anyone. The firm says the rubber shoes target the low-end market.

“We have never been served with a notice of pending or intended proceedings before the registrar of trademarks, the Industrial Property Tribunal, the Copyright Board or any other institution challenging our trade name Fuma.”

“The rubber shoes manufactured in the trade name Fuma are uniquely designed in our model. The shoes are not traded by any other entity as they are uniquely designed to reach the very poor customers in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan and Ethiopia,” says executive director Mikul Shah.

But Puma in its response says it carried out an inquiry on the Kenyan market in June last year that revealed Kenafric as one of the infringers of its global trademark.

The German firm insists that Kenafric’s Fuma is intended to look like its global brand, as it also bears a leaping puma.