Corporate News
Kenya Airways deal opens access to 3 Indian cities
Posted Tuesday, November 15 2016 at 21:01
Kenya Airways has inked a deal with India’s second-largest airline, Jet Airways, to allow passengers direct connections to three cities, namely New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.
The carrier, known by its international code as KQ, is seeking a larger share of the lucrative Nairobi-Mumbai route by connecting passengers to hinterland destinations.
The deal is technically referred to as code sharing, where passengers booking KQ will have access to Jet Airways’ domestic routes in India. KQ already has a deal allowing Jet Airways customers to connect to domestic and regional stops.
“It will enable us to offer our customers seamless connections to three Indian cities. We see a lot of demand into domestic India from Kenya and East Africa, with passengers travelling mostly for business, leisure or health tourism,” said Mbuvi Ngunze, KQ’s group managing director.
KQ operates two daily flights on the Nairobi-Mumbai route, where it is in a race with rivals such as Etihad, Qatar, and Ethiopian Airlines, among others.