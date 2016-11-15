Kenya Airways deal opens access to 3 Indian cities

Corporate News

Kenya Airways CEO Mbuvi Ngunze. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Kenya Airways has inked a deal with India’s second-largest airline, Jet Airways, to allow passengers direct connections to three cities, namely New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

The carrier, known by its international code as KQ, is seeking a larger share of the lucrative Nairobi-Mumbai route by connecting passengers to hinterland destinations.

The deal is technically referred to as code sharing, where passengers booking KQ will have access to Jet Airways’ domestic routes in India. KQ already has a deal allowing Jet Airways customers to connect to domestic and regional stops.

“It will enable us to offer our customers seamless connections to three Indian cities. We see a lot of demand into domestic India from Kenya and East Africa, with passengers travelling mostly for business, leisure or health tourism,” said Mbuvi Ngunze, KQ’s group managing director.