Kenya Airways staff demand better pay with strike action

KQ engineers conduct pre-flight checks on an airplane. Passengers flying to Juba, Entebbe, Kisumu, Addis Ababa and Dar es Salaam are among those affected by the Monday strike. PHOTO | FILE

Demand for higher pay and management changes were behind Monday’s industrial action that paralysed national carrier Kenya Airways operations at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the Business Daily can report.

Kenya Airways technical workers said in a letter to the airline’s management that they are being paid below industry standards – a situation that had been aggravated by the recent withdrawal of some of their allowances.

“The technical production team is the lowest paid locally, leave alone internationally. Currently, there is a pay discrepancy that is affecting our morale,” reads part of the letter, which is addressed to the airline’s chairman.

The memorandum also calls for clarity in the management structure indicating that employees are currently working under an unclear managerial structure that is characterised by duplication of roles.

This latest labour crisis at the national carrier comes less than two months after it averted a strike by pilots and contract workers.

Monday’s go-slow disrupted operations at the JKIA and delayed at least nine flights, mostly on African destinations.

Passengers flying to Juba, Abuja, Dar es Salaam and Addis Ababa were among those affected. KQ, as the airline is also known, however said the situation had improved by 1 p.m, and that 51 out of 58 scheduled flights had taken off.

“We would like to advise our guests that while we have some delays due to a number of our technicians going on a go slow, most of our flights are on schedule today,” said Kenya Airways in a statement.

The technical workers are demanding a reshuffle of senior management within their department – in a move they say should include the exit of a director they claim has failed to address their concerns.

The workers allege that under the director, the department has seen mass exodus of staff to competing carriers.

KQ has recently expressed frustration at the loss of highly skilled engineers and pilots to rival carriers. In the past one year alone, the airline has lost more than 60 pilots as Middle Eastern airlines stepped up head-hunting in the region.

Dubai-based Emirates Group recently began advertising locally for Kenyan-based electrical, electronic, mechanical and automobile engineers to join its ranks.

Technical workers are particularly important to KQ’s operations because they are charged with aircraft maintenance and refuelling. Some have to sign-off before a flight can take-off.