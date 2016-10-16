Kenya Airways suspends Abuja, Gaberone routes

Corporate News

A Kenya Airways plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Airways will from mid next month suspend flights to Abuja and Gaborone as part of a raft of changes to its route network in the winter season which begins on October 30.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The national carrier said in a statement it will from November 15 stop flying to Nigeria’s political capital while it will serve Botswana’s capital Gaborone from Johannesburg through code share agreements.

KQ, as the airline is referred to by its international code, did not indicate when flights to the two cities will be reinstated, if at all.

“As part of its network restructuring flights to Abuja, in Nigeria, and Gaborone, Botswana, will be suspended as offline destinations effective November 15,” chief executive Mbuvi Ngunze said in a statement.

“Gaborone will continue to be served multiple times a day together with partners via Johannesburg. Kenya Airways flies three times a day to the South Africa city.”

KQ will from end of this month increase its flight frequency Cape Town (through Livingston) from the current three to four per week and eventually to six times per week around Christmas to meet demand.

The airline will also introduce a midday flight to Kigali and Bujumbura, increasing the number of weekly flights to 25 flights.

The airline will also add night flights to Comoros and Madagascar in a bid to offer reliable connectivity to these Indian Ocean destinations.

Africa accounts for 60 per cent of KQ’s turnover.