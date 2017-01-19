Kenya Pipeline’s Kisumu oil jetty boost for shippers

Corporate News

Construction of an oil jetty in Kisumu to supply petroleum to regional markets through Lake Victoria will start in March after the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Thursday invited bids for the project.

The jetty will take six months to build and is expected to sharpen Kenya’s competitive edge in fuel supply to regional markets.

A jetty is a platform supported on pillars stretching out from the shoreline to the lake for loading ships and barges.

The project follows completion of a 122-kilometre, Sh5.7 billion pipeline from Sinendet in Nakuru to Kisumu last April which has increased fuel supply to Western Kenya and exports to Uganda, the DRC, Rwanda, Northern Tanzania and Burundi.

This is set to make the lakeside town the region’s oil and gas supply hub, according to KPC.

“Construction of the jetty is now commercially feasible following completion of Line 6 (Sinendet-Kisumu) which has increased product flow to Kisumu depot by 350,000 litres per hour from the previous 110,000 litres per hour,” the company’s managing director Joe Sang said in a statement.

The new, 10-inch diameter pipeline, is operated simultaneously with the old six-inch diameter line to pump more volumes.