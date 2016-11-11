Corporate News
Kenya Power bans adverts on its poles, warns firms of legal action
Posted Thursday, November 10 2016 at 19:51
In Summary
- Advertising agencies have been given a two-week ultimatum to remove the billboards put up on Kenya Power's concrete poles failure to which it will bring them down and surcharge the entities involved.
Kenya Power has banned advertising agencies from putting up billboards on its poles saying it is hampering maintenance work on street lights besides endangering employees.
Consequently, the electricity distributor has given the agencies a two-week ultimatum to remove the billboards put up on its concrete poles failure to which it will bring them down and surcharge the entities involved.
“We wish to inform all advertising, PR and marketing agencies that it is illegal to place any kind of advertising materials on our concrete street lighting poles,” said the State utility in a public notice.
“Please take note that the use of such properties without Kenya Power’s consent... is contrary to the Energy Act, 2006. This offence attracts a penalty of up to Sh1 million or imprisonment of one year or both.
“Where our structures are damaged, it may amount to vandalism with a penalty of a minimum of 10 years imprisonment and or a minimum fine of Sh5 million.”
Kenya Power general manager in charge of Street Lighting engineer Benson Muriithi further blamed rogue advertising agencies for illegally tapping power from street lights to illuminate their products.
“There is a safety element but also an element where the agencies are exploiting the concrete poles for a commercial activity at the expense of the subsidised street lighting project. We put up a pole today and even before we move to another location they have erected the billboards,” Mr Muriithi said in interview.
Kenya Power has in the recent past stepped up its street lighting programme in 52 key towns and townships countrywide.
Mombasa and Nairobi are among towns that have already benefited from the initial phase of the street lighting project, dubbed Mwangaza Mtaani, which has seen Kenya Power install more than 12,000 light emitting diode (LED) lamps across the country.
In Nairobi, an estimated 4,200 street lights have been installed.
The project is part of a $458 million (Sh45.8 billion) advanced by the World Bank to the power distribution company in April last year to upgrade electricity supply in the country.
Kenyan outdoor advertisers have invented different ways of placing their adverts along roads as they seek to attract the attention of motorists and pedestrians.