Kenya Power arrests 60 over illegal connections

Corporate News

Kenya Power has stepped up the crackdown on illegal electricity connections, with 60 suspects arrested and prosecuted over the past two weeks.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The power firm said in a statement on Tuesday the arrests were made across the country.

The move comes after media expose’ of rogue contractors who are offering quick and illegal connections to businesses and individuals seeking to avoid long waiting periods associated with the utility’s bureaucracy.

It takes an average of 110 days to get connected in Kenya, according to the World Bank’s latest Doing Business report.

“In the past two weeks, 60 people have been arrested countrywide and charged in court for various offences, mostly illegal connections,” Kenya Power said.

The fake engineers who masquerade as Kenya Power staff, charge as much as Sh50,000 and guarantee electricity connection within 24 hours sometimes- using second-hand poles.

The company said the arrests are part of its efforts to rein in illegal connections, vandalism and theft of electricity.

Those prosecuted include Geoffrey Kiberenge who was fined Sh5 million by a Bungoma court for carrying out illegal connection. He will serve a 10-year jail term if he fails to pay the fine.

Jacob Abade Anywaya was arrested in Nairobi’s Ruaraka for impersonating Kenya Power staff and engaging in unauthorised electricity connection.

The suspect has been linked to a number of bogus connections and retrofitting of meters in Roysambu, Githurai 44/45, Eastern Bypass and other areas within Ruiru.

A fake staff ID card, KPLC branded twist seals, clamp meter and an inspection report booklet were recovered from the suspect.