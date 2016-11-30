Kenya Power faces auction over Sh119m property damage

Corporate News

Technicians repair power lines. The High Court found Kenya Power liable for damage of Cimbria East Africa’s property by a fire. PHOTO | FILE

A regional grain handler has obtained a court warrant allowing it to attach Kenya Power’s assets to recover Sh119 million it was awarded as compensation for a fire that engulfed its Nairobi premises following a power surge.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Cimbria East Africa, a subsidiary of a Danish-based firm, has obtained a warrant of attachment after the High Court found Kenya Power liable for damage caused by a fire that engulfed the firm’s workshop off Langata Road in February 2012.

The company, which produces equipment for grain care, storage, drying and grading has appointed Icon Auctioneers to attach the power distributor’s assets to recover the amount awarded by the court in October.

Kenya Power was ordered to pay Sh109 million for damages and Sh10 million split equally between legal costs and auctioneers’ fees.

The High Court ruled in favour of Cimbria after Kenya Power failed to respond to the suit four months after it was filed. The electricity supplier has now asked the High Court to furnish it with a copy of the court pleadings so it can appeal the decision.

“This is to command you to sell by auction after giving 15 days prior notice, by affixing the same in the court house, and after making due proclamation, Kenya Power’s property attached under a warrant from this court dated November 24, 2016,” the warrant of attachment states.

Icon Auctioneers will have to auction Kenya Power’s assets before December 23, when the agent is expected to return the warrant of attachment to High Court deputy registrar Caroline Wattimah as per the law.

The law provides that the warrant of attachment be returned to court one month after being issued. Cimbria in its suit held that a power surge on February 3, 2012, caused a short circuit which in turn sparked a fire at its Nairobi workshop causing damage worth millions of shillings.

The grain handler further holds that the surge was a result of Kenya Power’s negligence and that it damaged electrical installation at its main distribution board, generator room and cabling in its factory.

Cimbria hired Cunningham Lindsey Kenya to probe the fire and the investigator in turn enlisted services of South Africa’s Advanced Forensic Services.

The firm admits to receiving some compensation from its underwriters, Heritage Insurance.