Kenya Power launches nationwide illegal connections’ survey

Technicians repair power lines. The power distributor has launched a nationwide illegal connections’ survey after discovering fraudsters were cashing in on the government's multibillion-shilling Last Mile Connectivity Project aimed at increasing electricity connections across the country. PHOTO | FILE

Power distributor Kenya Power has launched a nationwide illegal connections’ survey after discovering fraudsters were cashing in on the government's multibillion-shilling Last Mile Connectivity Project aimed at increasing electricity connections across the country.

In a statement, Kenya Power said it would pursue cartels behind the vice and dismantle all illegal connections.

“We shall weed out illegal power connections, enhance public safety, deter theft of electricity distribution equipment and curb vandalism in order to improve the quality of supply to customers,” it said.

The announcement follows last week’s arrest of eight people illegally peddling meters and running electricity connections in private homes and commercial premises.

Increase in electrocutions

The statement confirmed that five people were arrested for illegally connecting their houses to the grid which Kenya Power blamed for an increase of electrocutions.

The parastatal warned that dire consequences awaited vandals since penalties had been enhanced and currently stand at a one-year jail or a fine of Sh 1 million or both.

Kenya Power said three illegal fitted meters were also seized in the operation that targeted Fort Tenan in Kericho County.

It warned that dealers in scrap metal found handling aluminium conductors would have their licences cancelled and their owners arraigned in court for sabotaging national development.