Kenya Power mulls shift of defaulters to pre-paid meters

A Kenya Power worker inspects a meter. The firm's unpaid bills currently stand at Sh5.2 billion. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Power has turned to switching electricity bill defaulters to pre-paid meters from post-paid billing to reduce mounting customer debt, which hit Sh12.4 billion in the financial year ended June 2016.

The State-owned utility firm blames the piling debts on non-payment of electricity bills by post-paid customers, shortage of meter readers, and disputed bills by households and industries.

Kenya Power chief executive Ben Chumo says the firm is also installing smart meters — which can be read remotely — for large power users like manufacturers to ease the billing process.

“When we disconnect a customer three times in six months, we replace your post-paid meter with a prepaid meter,” said Dr Chumo in an interview.

“For large customers, we are installing smart meters which send signals to us. We can disconnect and reconnect remotely in the event of non-payment.”

He said unpaid bills currently stand at Sh5.2 billion after the firm engaged in an aggressive debt recovery and meter reading to collect outstanding dues.

Kenya Power has a 45-day cycle to take meter readings, bill customers, and allow a timeline to settle the payment, hence the company will always have unpaid bills, said Dr Chumo.

Large power users — which includes manufacturers — top the list of defaulters with their unpaid bills standing at Sh7.6 billion, followed by households (Sh3.18 billion), parastatals (Sh1.2 billion), ministries (Sh86 million), and county governments owe Kenya Power Sh27 million.

The ballooning unpaid bills have forced Kenya Power to write off Sh4.24 billion or a third of the total outstanding bills. Provisions for electricity defaults was Sh4.20 billion in the year to June 2015.

“Progress on the collection process is reviewed on a regular basis and if it is evident that the amount will not be recovered, it is recommended for write-off in terms of the company’s policy,” Kenya Power says in the 2016 annual report.

About seven out of 10 Kenya Power customers are on pre-paid meters, according to official data. Kenya Power added 1.2 million new households and industries to the grid in the period to June 2016, growing total customer base to 4.87 million.

All new customers connected to the grid beginning June 2013 were put on prepaid metering which uses a pay-as-you-go model hence no defaults.