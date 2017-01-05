Kenya Power suspends bills payment deal with Uchumi in fresh dispute

Corporate News

Outgoing Kenya Power managing director Ben Chumo. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Power has once again suspended a bills payment deal with Uchumi amid allegations that the retailer has been unable to remit money collected from customers.

The suspension comes a year after the two companies mended fences following a similar dispute. Kenya Power had initially suspended the Uchumi contract in June 2015.

“We had to part ways with Uchumi. We had some challenges on payments. Once they collected money, they could not remit to us. We had debt accumulating,” Kenya Power managing director Ben Chumo told the Business Daily before the announcement of his departure from the company.

The suspension of the deal has been in place for nearly three months now.

Dr Chumo had said during the previous suspension that Uchumi was using funds collected from Kenya Power customers to trade without notifying the electricity distributor. The bill payment services were later resumed in September 2015 after talks with Uchumi’s new management.

When contacted for comment, Uchumi chief executive Julius Kipng’etich confirmed that the retailer still owed Kenya Power money, although he declined to reveal the size of the debt.

Mr Kipng’etich said Uchumi was in talks with Kenya Power over the resumption of the contract.

Uchumi is making losses and struggling with debt. As at December 2015, the company owed lenders and suppliers Sh2.5 billion and Sh3.6 billion respectively. The Treasury has promised a Sh500 million bailout to Uchumi.