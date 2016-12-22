Kenya Power wants higher bidder awarded Sh6.7bn meters tender

Corporate News

Electricity distributor Kenya Power has sued the public procurement appeals agency for overturning its decision to award a tender for supply of pre-paid meters to China’s Hexing Technologies, which bid Sh1.2 billion more than another rival also seeking the lucrative deal.

Kenya Power claims in suit papers that the Public Procurement Administrative and Review Board (PPARB) was out of its depth in reversing results of the evaluation stage and awarding the tender to Magnate Ventures, which bid Sh5.38 billion.

The electricity distributor had initially awarded the tender to Hexing Technologies which bid Sh6.67 billion before Magnate successfully appealed the decision before the PPARB.

Magnate Ventures was disqualified for failing to submit a Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) quality certificate along with its bid.

The PPARB, however, held that the tender rules allowed bidders to hand in the Kebs quality certificate after the evaluation stage.

The agency also ruled that Hexing did not submit its audited accounts hence should have been disqualified from the tender evaluation process for failing to abide by the financial requirements of the public procurement process.

Kenya Power now argues Magnate challenged Hexing’s books of accounts long after filing an appeal against the tender results, hence the PPARB should not have entertained the arguments.

The electricity distributor adds that the board ruling on the dispute was delivered a day after the set 21-day deadline provided for in law hence should be rendered null and void.

“The request for review that is the subject matter of these proceedings was filed on November 15 and the PPARB was required to give its decision by December 6. The PPARB delivered its ruling on December 7, outside the mandated timeline.”

“While acknowledging that Magnate had initially raised only one ground in its request for review, the PPARB nevertheless admitted the new ground on audited accounts. The PPARB’s decision to admit the new ground was grossly erroneous,” Kenya Power says in suit papers.

Hexing Technologies and Magnate Ventures are yet to respond to the suit.

Justice George Odunga has temporarily stopped the PPARB from enforcing its decision to award Magnate Ventures the lucrative deal until he has determined the suit Kenya Power has filed before him.

The Consumer Federation of Kenya wants the judge to allow it to join the suit, arguing that Kenya Power erred in locking Magnate Ventures out of the tender.