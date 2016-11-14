Kenya banks on partnerships to build strong dairy sector

Corporate News

Dairy cows at an exhibition at the Eldoret National Polytechnic. The Sh450 million USAid funded Accelerated Value Chain Development programme aims to boost dairy farming in nine high potential counties. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Poor animal breeds, high cost of feeds and treatment have dampened the multibillion-shilling dairy industry with experts now warning that Kenya could end up being a net importer of milk by 2019.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Accelerated Value Chain Development (AVCD) programme projections indicate that although Kenya is currently self-reliant, it will face a deficit of 61.3 million litres by next year growing to 382 million litres by 2022.

But the government has entered into partnerships with non-State actors to reverse the situation.

Experts from the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) through AVCD’s dairy component target to improve milk production by focusing on the value chain from breeding, feeding and treatment of animals and marketing of milk.

The project, funded by USAid to the tune of Sh450 million ($4.5 million), is being implemented in nine counties including Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Vihiga and Busia in Western Kenya and Makueni, Kitui and Taita Taveta. These areas have the potential of dairy growth, according to the project.

“The programme ensures that farmers embrace improved health technologies, quality breeds through artifical insemination (AI) and minimise health challenges affecting animals,” said Dr James Rao, the dairy component co-ordinator and ILRI scientist.

“We intend to improve diet diversity, food security and rural incomes of 40,000 smallholder households,” he added.

Working with three partners - Heifer Project International, Farm Input Promotion Africa and Livestock departments across the nine counties - the partners brought together experts to analyse the various sections of the value chain and give solutions to the problems affecting milk productivity.

According to their baseline study, over 80 per cent of households in Western Kenya keep Zebu cows which are of low milk productivity. The majority also believe that the local breed cannot be artificially inseminated, hence the offspring has remained inferior.

With low population of improved dairy cows, the region buys most of the milk they consume from Nandi, Kericho, Bomet and Kisii counties and even neighbouring Uganda.

Proliferation of milk from Uganda has been attributed to the cheap animals’ feeds. Averagely, Ugandan dairy feeds cost Sh1,500 per a 90 kilogramme sack, half the Kenyan price.

Kisumu produces only 26 million litres of milk against the demand of 70 million while Homa Bay has only 3,000 commercially viable cows.

Due to this, experts have moved to areas where they find more customers. Locals have to foot extra transport cost whenever they call upon an expert to attend to their animals, making the business more costly.