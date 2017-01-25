Kenya to host economic forum organised by global media house

Corporate News

Nairobi has been described by many as Africa’s Silicon Valley. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya is set to host a high-level economic forum next month organised by a unit of The Economist magazine.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This is the second time in three years that Kenya is hosting the ‘‘Innovating Economies’’ conference organised by the events arm of The Economist.

“The summit will bring together institutions, investors and innovators from diverse industries with policy-makers from across the continent to discuss the changes and benefits brought on by high-tech inventions and technology as well as policy interventions and business processes that add value and solve real challenges,” said Sunayna Sethi, senior programme editor for Europe, Middle East and Africa at The Economist.

According to the organisers, the high-level summit will explore how African economies can effectively innovate and navigate through the challenges experienced in healthcare, infant health, infrastructure, productivity and education and make changes in their already established systems.

“Nairobi has been described by many as Africa’s Silicon Valley, with an established tech scene and start-up incubators like iHub — which has spawned over 1,300 jobs. Technology accounts for over eight per cent of Kenya’s GDP.