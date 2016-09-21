Kenya to spend Sh3 bn on mineral survey

Corporate News

Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu. FILE PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The government says it will spend Sh3 billion to map out mineral sites with the aim of identifying all minerals as part of the country's industrialization strategy.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

“The process will begin immediately because the cash was factored in the current financial year,” said Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu on Tuesday.

“This exercise will enable us to discover all the mineral within our borders…mining is set to become the bedrock for Kenya’s planned industrialization programme,” he said during a tour of gold mining sites in Migori County.

The CS revealed that the money will be spent during phase one of the project.

“We are going to start with Migori, Homa bay, Siaya, Kakamega, Busia and in other neighbouring counties where huge deposits of minerals are still lying unnoticed,” he said.

The minister, who was accompanied by Migori Governor Okoth Obado, said engineers will also survey mining sites with a view of making them safer.

“We will also introduce modern mining equipment especially to the artisanal miners to avert deaths that usually occur in the tunnels. We will also assist them in selling their gold in order not to be exploited by greedy middlemen,” added Mr Kazungu.

He said the government, in collaboration with other partners, will carry out training of miners on the safest methods of conducting their trade.