Kenyan IT firm signs partnership with Indian multinational to train employees

Corporate News

Local business consulting and IT services firm Serianu has partnered with an Indian multinational to help improve its outsourced network security services.

The partnership between Serianu and Paladion Networks is intended to give the Kenyan firm access to new technologies for security monitoring capabilities and training of employees on cyber defence tactics.

Paladion Networks will provide technologies, human resource and offer training to staff to enable Serianu take local and regional managed security services contracts.

Serianu says the deal was struck in the wake of increasing risk of sophisticated cyber attacks. Serianu will invest Sh35 million over the next three years in aligning the firm with the right security technology, infrastructure and training of staff in a select sub-Saharan countries.

“We are now able to be deeply involved in tracking public and private firms’ cyber operations using Paladion Networks tools and therefore shorten by more than half, the detection, resolution and punishment curve that now stands at nearly 280 days,” said Serianu Managing Director William Makatiani.

“We intend focus on collaboration with local partners and clients. Sharing is particularly beneficial in cyber defence because attackers never stick with the same attack techniques, using different tactics and malware to crack defences, so our partnerships with leaders like Paladion will improve our global threat intelligence and help us anticipate attacks."

According to 2016 Cyber Security Report by Serianu Kenya’s estimated cost of cybercrime has risen by 14 per cent in 2016 to hit Sh17.5 billion.

The study says that attacks targeting critical mobile and Internet banking are on the rise in Kenya adding that numerous forms of malware- software used to damage or disable computing systems- are being deployed causing great threats on financial systems.

Paladion executive vice president and regional head Amit Roy said that local and regional organisations now have an opportunity to leverage on technologies and infrastructure.