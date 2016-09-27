Kenyan online stores offer discounts ahead of Black Friday

Corporate News

Kenyan online shopping stores are engaged in copy-cat discount offers ahead of this year’s Black Friday shopping bonanza set for November 26.

With about two months to the anticipated shopping weekend, online retailers like Kilimall, Rupu and Jumia have moved to offer discounts of up to 90 per cent on select products to whet shoppers’ appetite.

Named after the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the US, Black Friday is fast gaining momentum in Kenya, evident by the ballooning number of retailers offering massive discounts to woo shoppers.

“Rupu Black Friday offers its biggest sale yet! Get up to 90 per cent off selected home fashion and drink deals today,” reads a flash-message on the online retailer’s website.

“You will earn points for each purchase you make, so the more you spend the more you earn.”