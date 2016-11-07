Kenyan tycoon on the spot after Uganda bank collapse

Corporate News

Mr Rasik Kantaria, Prime Bank chairman. PHOTO | FILE

Prime Bank chairman Rasik Kantaria has found himself in the eye of a storm after Ugandan authorities placed Crane Bank in receivership over irregular lending practices.

Mr Kantaria – a significant shareholder at Prime Bank – is a long-serving director and the second largest shareholder in Crane Bank with a 47.32 per cent stake.

Ugandan authorities placed Crane Bank in receivership on October 20, 2016 and immediately suspended the nine-member board of directors, as well as the bank’s executives, saying the bank had failed to meet the legal requirements of its operating licence.

The Bank of Uganda (BoU) said in a statement that Crane Bank was “significantly undercapitalised”, adding that the lender posed a systemic risk to the stability of the financial system.

“The continuation of Crane Bank’s activities in its current form is detrimental to the interests of its depositors,” the BoU said.

Crane Bank’s total capital to total risk-weighted assets ratio was at 12 per cent at the time of the takeover, short of the statutory 18 per cent for significant banks, according to the BoU.

Ranked the fourth largest lender by assets, Crane Bank has been designated by the industry regulator as a “domestic systemically important bank”, making Mr Kantaria’s stake in the lender significant in Uganda’s financial system.

Other significant banks with systemic importance in Uganda are Stanbic and Standard Chartered.

Mr Kantaria owns his Crane Bank stake through an investment vehicle dubbed White Sapphire Ltd, and has served on the Ugandan lender’s board for more than a decade.

Crane Bank is controlled by Ugandan tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, who has a 48.67 per cent stake, held directly and through his wife Jyotsna, daughter Sheena and son Rajiv.

Resigned from board

Mr Kantaria last week told the Business Daily that he had resigned from Crane Bank’s board ahead of the takeover, but declined to disclose the date he quit or the reasons behind his exit.

Mr Kantaria’s Crane Bank links makes it the second time a Kenyan investor has found himself at the centre of a banking storm in neighbouring Uganda after the collapse of Imperial Bank in October last year.

Crane Bank’s volume of non-performing loans and advances stood at USh142.358 billion (KSh4.15 billion) as at December 2015, accounting for a quarter of Uganda’s banking sector bad loans that stood at USh573.4 billion (KSh16.72 billion), according to BoU data.