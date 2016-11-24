Kisumu MCAs reject Sh717m mini-budget, citing disparities

Corporate News

Members of the County Assembly have rejected a Sh717 million supplementary budget for projects, citing disparities.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The MCAs said yesterday the estimates could not be approved because the county still had a running budget passed for this year.

Assembly budget committee chairman Willis Ogonyo and MCAs Aggrey Ogosi (East Seme), Joseph Osano (Chemelil) and nominated member Lydiah Odhiambo said the Sh717 million supplementary budget was the balance that is already in the bank that had not been used.

Mr Ogonyo said: “We are not against the passing of the budget but unless our grievances are addressed and relevant documents brought, it becomes difficult.”

Mr Ogosi said: “The Sh717 million is money that was in the last financial year budget and the projects had been done. We may end up with double payments for the projects, which were already budgeted for.”

He said the supplementary budget should only be a last resort to manage clearly unforeseen circumstances.

“Why didn’t they pay the projected that were done? Where is the money that was allocated for the projects? Why is it being included in the budget again?” asked Mr Ogosi.