Kisumu wants KBL land title deed revoked, given to investor

Corporate News

The county government wants the National Land Commission (NLC) to revoke the title deed to a piece of land belonging to the Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) for allegedly lying idle.

Governor Jack Ranguma Thursday wrote to the NLC to have the document transferred to an investor ready to put the land, in which a processing plant sits, to use.

He argues in the letter that the brewer has been sitting on a prime plot without reviving operations to create jobs.

Mr Ranguma said it is a big mistake to keep an idle plant in a county that is reeling under unemployment.

“We want the NLC to deal with the matter so that the company can put it [land] into good use for purposes of creating employment,” he told the Business Daily.

Mr Ranguma said brewers from several countries, including South Africa, Sudan, Egypt and Brazil had shown interest in reviving the plant, but the brewer had have refused to release the land.

“We must start the industry afresh. We want the commission to come in and revoke the title deed so that we open a bigger industry,” said Mr Ranguma.

He said the county had set aside 100 acres of land for of sorghum production in readiness for the revival.