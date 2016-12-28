Konza developers bank on varsities to inject life into stalled techno city

Corporate News

From left: ICT secretary Joe Mucheru with Konza Technopolis Development Authority chairman Reuben Mutiso, ICT PS Victor Kyalo and the agency’s chief executive, John Tanui, at the launch of the strategic plan at Hotel InterContinental in Nairobi last week. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

The government is banking on universities to establish campuses in the planned Konza city as it seeks to give the project, which is yet to gain momentum years after launch, a push in the New Year.

First proposed during the Kibaki presidency, Konza has more or less remained at the conceptual stage for years.

The Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) recently carried out an investor pitch targeting seven institutions that have so far expressed interest in the planned city.

“Many people commit to things but until they’ve given you the cheque or they’ve signed, you can’t take it to the bank. For instance, JKUAT (Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology) has promised but until they’ve signed it is not definite,” said Information Communication secretary Joe Mucheru on December 19.

Strathmore University, Kenyatta University, JKUAT, Multimedia University, University of Nairobi, Technical University of Kenya and a yet-to-be-identified Indian university have so far said they would invest in the planned techno city.

Commitment from these institutions is crucial if the government is to maintain the momentum gained in 2016.

KoTDA was steered by an acting chief executive until February 2015.

Events this year seemed to indicate that the project might finally move forward. Most significantly, the Korean government committed Sh10 billion to establishing the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, becoming the city’s anchor investor.

Construction began on the first building at Konza while a Sh1.3 billion power line connected the city to the national grid.

After more than a decade of blue-prints and hawking the dream of a Silicon Savannah, even the steps taken in 2016 seem inadequate.

“Every journey starts with one step. This is maybe our fifth step on this one,” said Mr Mucheru.

There are a few more steps planned for 2017.

The KoTDA plans to bring on board design consultants for the universities with construction not expected to begin until 2018.