Kuguru wins reprieve in land row with city residents

Tycoon Peter Kuguru has obtained court orders barring the National Land Commission (NLC) from revoking his ownership documents of a prime property that is also being claimed by residents of South C’s Rangers Court.

Mr Kuguru, through his company Kuguru Food Complex Limited, claims in suit papers that he hived off 0.3 acres from an original parcel totalling 14.8 acres and sold the balance to Rangers Court residents.

The businessman, who owns Softa Bottling Company, says he had already built residential units on the contested piece of land before the NLC revoked his title deed.

Rangers Court residents, however, insist the physical plans the tycoon showed them when purchasing their plots of land indicated that the contested property would be reserved for use as a playground.

“This honourable court issues a conservatory order in the nature of an injunction to restrain the NLC and chief land registrar…from reviewing, investigating or purporting to revoke title…registered in the name of Kuguru Food Complex Limited,” reads Justice Edward Muriithi’s order.

Mr Kuguru, who recently put his beverage business up for sale, initially owned 14.8 acres but subdivided the prime land into 257 plots and, beginning 2001, sold most of them to residents of the South C estate.

In his suit papers, the businessman adds that he surrendered one plot of land to the government during the subdivision process.

Mr Kuguru claims he obtained approvals from National Environment Management Authority (Nema), the National Construction Authority and City Hall before borrowing an undisclosed amount of money to put up a residential flats.

“Kuguru Food Complex engaged building professionals as required by the law at very exorbitant costs and among the developments approved on the property included a borehole,” the businessman said in court papers.

“The residents who purchased plots from Kuguru wrote a protest letter to the NLC falsely misrepresenting that Kuguru was building on land set aside as a playground for their children.”

Rangers Court residents, who want to join the suit as interested parties, claim that Kuguru Food Complex has since 2002 tried to illegally acquire documents to switch the contested land’s registered use and construct.

They add that in 2003, Mr Kuguru attempted to change the land’s registered use to build a church.

The NLC and chief land registrar in their responses hold that the businessman illegally acquired a title deed for the prime property, and that stopping them from investigating these documents will absolve the company of any wrongdoing.