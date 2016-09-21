Sharia investment firm Kurwitu cuts half year loss to Sh7.1m

Corporate News

Kurwitu Ventures halved its net loss in the half year ended June to Sh7.1 million after deep cuts in operating expenses.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange NSE)-listed firm had posted a net loss of Sh15.2 million a year earlier.

Its revenues, from investment consultancy services, stood at Sh500,000. The company had no sales in the previous period.

Kurwitu’s total expenses fell to Sh10.2 million from Sh22.6 million, reflecting major cuts in staff and administration costs.

The expense cuts signal retrenchment or austerity at the start-up that listed on the Nairobi bourse before making any sales.

The company, whose primary asset is a land in Lamu valued at Sh102 million, plans to offer Sharia compliant investment products.

In its listing statement, Kurwitu projected it would have invested Sh100 million in associate companies by last year and raised it to a cumulative Sh200 million by end of next year.

The unspecified investments were projected to generate returns of 20 per cent annually.

Kurwitu had also forecasted handling up to nine deals over the same period valued at up to Sh4 billion and which were to generate up to Sh60 million.

The company listed on the growth and enterprise market (GEMS) segment of the NSE in November 2014 at Sh1,250, gaining Sh250 on the first day of trading to close at Sh1,500, a price it has maintained ever since.

The company had disclosed in its listing statement that it intended to reduce the share price through several capital restructuring strategies such as splits, rights and bonus issues.

But the counter remains one of the most illiquid on the stock exchange, barely trading since listing.