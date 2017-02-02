LG appoints South Korea national to head Kenya business

Corporate News

Home appliances maker, LG has appointed a South Korea national Janghoon Chung to head the Kenyan business.

Mr Chung will also head LG interests across east and Central Africa regions taking over from Mr Tae-ick Son who has moved to take over operations of LG’s West African units, the electronics giant announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Prior to his appointment Mr Chung was LG’s General Manager in charge of LG washing machines sales team based in South Korea.

“His experience within LG spans over 20 years having held various positions including product manager for home appliance in Indonesia, Panama and Columbia where he was instrumental in restructuring LG’s subsidiaries in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand,” it said.

Mr Chung is credited for developing and implementing a turnaround strategy for the three subsidiaries in 2008.

Middle East and Africa President President Kevin Cha welcomed Mr Chung to Kenya saying Chung’s experience would help take LGs business “to the next level.”

Mr Son has been in Kenya since 2014 where he helped expand LG’s Kenya office as part of LG’s global presence.

The incoming regional head said LG was focused on providing innovative and customer-centric solutions in its specific markets via its products among them television sets, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens and DVDs.

Mr Chung said his sole task was to deepen penetration of LG products across East and central Africa.