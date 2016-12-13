Lack of funds threatens malaria progress, WHO warns

Corporate News

Global progress on controlling malaria risks stalling due to an "urgent need" for more funding, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned in its annual report Tuesday.

Overall, the number of new cases fell by 21 per cent between 2010 and 2015, and mortality rates fell by 29 per cent — 31 per cent in the African region.

But globally there were still 212 million new cases and 429,000 deaths last year, and 43 per cent of the population in sub-Saharan Africa were not protected by treated nets or indoor spraying.

The WHO warned that "sustained and sufficient funding for malaria control is a serious challenge", saying that after a steep increase between 2000 and 2010, investment had "flat-lined".

"In 2015, malaria funding totalled $2.9 billion, representing only 45 per cent of the funding milestone for 2020 ($6.4 billion)," it said.

The United States provided about 35 per cent of all malaria funding in 2015, while governments of countries with malaria provided about 32 per cent, and Britain provided 16 per cent.

"We are definitely seeing progress," said Dr Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO Global Malaria Programme, ahead of the report's launch in London.

"But the world is still struggling to achieve the high levels of programme coverage that are needed to beat this disease."

Resistance to anti-malarial drugs

Resistance to anti-malarial drugs is also a challenge, as is growing mosquito resistance to insecticides, the report said.

The WHO however highlighted improvements in sub-Saharan Africa over the past year in providing help for pregnant women and children against malaria.

"Malaria-related deaths among children under five in sub-Saharan Africa are at their lowest point in history," said Ray Chambers, the UN Secretary-General's special envoy for malaria.

"This is largely attributable to the nearly 500 million insecticide-treated bed nets delivered over the past three years, the highest ever, along with significant expansion of diagnosis and treatment."