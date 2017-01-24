Legal dilemma offers relief for Kenya Power bills defaulters

Corporate News

A Kenya Power technician repairs lines along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Electricity bill defaulters can now breathe a sigh of relief after Kenya Power said it would not share customers’ payment information with credit reference bureaus, fearing the data could trigger lawsuits against it.

The State-owned utility firm, which was owed Sh12.4 billion in unpaid bills as at June 2016, said most power bills for pre-paid customers are in the names of landlords and not the actual electricity consumers, making it difficult to trace the real defaulters.

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich through the Finance Act 2016 had set New Year’s Day as the effective date for new rules allowing utility firms (water and electricity) as well as Saccos to share information with credit bureaus.

“Kenya Power is not currently referring defaulters to credit reference bureaus. In most cases, electricity is supplied to property owners who may not necessarily be the actual users of the power,” the firm said in a statement.

Utility payments data was meant to increase the pool of information available to lenders for use in determining customers’ credit worthiness.

Defaulters are punished by either getting locked out from accessing loans or paying higher interest rates than good borrowers.

“In the case of rental premises, the tenants are expected to pay the bills despite the fact that the bills are registered in the name of the property owners. As such, in the event of a default on payment by say a tenant, it will be unfair to refer the owner to credit bureaus for listing as a defaulter,” said Kenya Power.

Large power users - mostly manufacturers – top the list of defaulters with their unpaid bills standing at Sh7.6 billion, followed by households (Sh3.18 billion), parastatals (Sh1.2 billion), ministries (Sh86 million), and county governments that owe Kenya Power Sh27 million.

Kenya Power reckons that other cases of consumer defaults – especially large users - are linked to cases of faulty electricity meters, delayed meter readings, and bills contested in court; further compromising the quality of such data.

This will be the first time water and power companies are getting legal backing to share both positive and negative information on customers with credit agencies.

Credit unions, however, have been sharing information of borrowers, but have had no access to the records since the law allowed only banks to view such data.

Kenya Power’s move to snub credit reporting agencies comes as a big relief to thousands of defaulting households and industries whose negative listing would have designated them as risky borrowers.

Kenya has three credit reporting agencies licensed by Central Bank of Kenya. They are Creditinfo, Metropol, and Chicago-based TransUnion.