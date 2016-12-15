Liquid set to buy Tanzania Internet provider Raha

Corporate News

UK-based Liquid Telecom Group has received regulatory approval to acquire Tanzanian Internet service provider Raha in a deal that could help it serve its Kenyan cross-border clients better.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Liquid Telecom Wednesday said that the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) had approved the deal on December 8.

The company will become Raha’s majority stakeholder following the conclusion of the acquisition. Liquid Telecom did not disclose the values involved in the deal.

“The agreement enables Liquid Telecom to expand its footprint into Tanzania, a growing and dynamic African country,” said Liquid Telecom chief executive Nic Rudnick.

Growth opportunity

The Internet company, which also has a presence in Kenya, will be better positioned to sell its services to a growing number regional conglomerates. Liquid counts among its clients Equity Bank, which has operations across East Africa.

Tanzania offers a significant growth opportunity with statistics indicating that Internet penetration stood at 34 per cent in 2015.

Raha runs a metro network in Dar es Salaam and operates WiMax and WiFi hotspots in over 150 locations across the country. Its reach includes Arusha, Moshi, Mwanza, Mbeya and Tanga.