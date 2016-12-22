Locally assembled VW Vivo priced at Sh1.65m

Corporate News

Volkswagen Polo Vivo cars at the Kenya Vehicles Manufactures production line in Thika yesterday. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo, the first family car to be assembled in Kenya, has been priced at Sh1.65 million inclusive of valued added tax (VAT).

Standard features on the 1.4 litre, five-door hatchback include automatic transmission, air-conditioning, CD player, alloy wheels and raised suspension.

“This particular vehicle with these features retails at Sh1.65 million inclusive of VAT,” Zarak Khan, the chief executive of motor dealer DT Dobie said during the launch of the car at Thika-based assembly firm Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers.

The Polo Vivo comes with a warranty of three years or 120,000 kilometres. Customers can also sign up for a three-year service plan at a cost of Sh99,000 or Sh2,750 per month.

DT Dobie will sell the car locally.

The price of the Polo Vivo is about Sh1.3 million in South Africa where it is the best­ selling family car.

Its introduction in Kenya marks the latest attempt by new vehicle dealers to wrest market share from used car sellers who account for about 80 per cent of total vehicle sales.

The formal dealers are betting on the prices of less than Sh2 million combined with multi­-year warranty and after ­sales service to gain an edge over second ­hand imports whose key selling point is knock down prices.

Simba Corporation early this year started selling Renault Kwid, a small SUV, at Sh1.2 million inclusive of VAT.

The Kwid has an 800cc engine and is being offered with a three-­year warranty.

DT Dobie and Simba are eyeing first­ time car buyers among the burgeoning middle class who largely rely on imported used cars from Japan which are priced lower than new vehicles.

Second-hand cars sell from as low as Sh700,000 depending on the model, year of manufacture and condition.

For DT Dobie, the introduction of the Polo Vivo entrenches the Volkswagen franchise it acquired from CMC Holdings.

Other VW models, including light trucks, will also be assembled at KVM — where DT Dobie has a 32.5 per cent stake — going forward. Assembly of VW vehicles also marks a return of the German automaker to local production after pulling out in 1977.