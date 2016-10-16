Longhorn chair Nyammo’s stake drops to 18.73pc

Corporate News

Longhorn Publishers group chairman Francis Nyammo. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Longhorn chairman Francis Nyammo’s shareholding in the publishing company has nearly halved to 18.73 per cent after the businessman sat out the firm’s recent rights issue.

Mr Nyammo, who is among the firm’s top shareholders, saw his stake drop to 18.73 per cent from the previous 34.89 per cent as per the company’s latest records.

He is among shareholders who did not participate in the cash call that saw Centum Investment nearly double its stake in the company to 60.2 per cent from 31.25 per cent by absorbing the forfeited rights.

Centum was initially required to pump in Sh165 million to defend its stake in the publisher but ended up investing Sh496.9 million, buying more shares left on the table by Mr Nyammo and other shareholders at the offer price of Sh4.2 apiece.

This saw the investment company provide about 94 per cent of the total Sh530 million raised in the transaction, giving it control of the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm.

It is the first time Mr Nyammo’s interest in Longhorn has dropped since the company’s listing in 2012, having maintained his ownership at 34.89 per cent prior to the rights issue when he was ranked as the top shareholder.

Mr Nyammo, who joined Longhorn’s board in 1977, was among the local investors who acquired shares in the company in 1993 when its previous owners — Longman UK — completed their exit from the Kenyan market.