Lotteries want amendments to the Betting Act quashed

The new laws have introduced betting, lottery and gaming, prize competition and winnings taxes. PHOTO | FILE

Lottery firms have asked the High Court to quash amendments to the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act that will introduce new levies on industry stakeholders, arguing that they were not given an opportunity to be heard.

The Association of Gaming Operators in Kenya says the new laws are vague on remittance of taxes, and that licence holders have not been given a chance to voice their concerns on why changes have been made to betting laws.

The lobby has sued the Betting Control and Licensing Board, the Interior Ministry, the Kenya Revenue Authority and the National Assembly seeking an order to stop implementation of the new directives.

None of the sued parties has responded to the suit filed at the Milimani High Court on Wednesday.

The new laws have introduced betting, lottery and gaming, prize competition and winnings taxes which are to be remitted to the taxman by the 20th day of the month following collection.

“The Betting Control and Licensing Board has not called upon and neither has it afforded its licence and permit holders an opportunity as mandatorily required to show cause against variation of their tax obligations imposed under the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act.

“The subsidiary legislation is also silent and vague on the recovery procedures of the new taxes imposed requiring licence and permit holders to remit the taxes by the 20th day of the month following collection,” the lobby says.

Parliament in August last year approved the new laws aimed at tightening control of the betting and lotteries industry.