MKU gets reprieve in film production row with US firm

A United States court sitting in Atlanta has dismissed a suit filed by a filmmaker seeking $200,000 (Sh20 million) compensation from Mount Kenya University (MKU) over a botched movie deal.

XL Squad Entertainment LLC had sued MKU for backing out of the project after the filmmaker incurred costs in starting production of a movie titled The Last Result.

The filmmaker claimed it spent more than $170,000 (Sh17 million) after MKU led it to believe that the institution would fund the entire project.

But United States district judge Thomas Thrash Jr ruled that the only valid agreement between the university and XL Squad Entertainment allowed either party to back out of the project at any time without explanation.

The MKU had signed a letter of intent to produce the movie with XL Squad Entertainment, but pulled out of the deal claiming that the Atlanta-based filmmaker had made false representations regarding its role in the production.

Deal terminated

XL Squad Entertainment held that the letter of intent only provided for backing out before January 23, 2015 but the university terminated the deal in July.

“In this case, the parties seem to have anticipated some sort of final agreement that would be signed between them. They also provided for either party to unilaterally withdraw from the deal ‘at any time’ and ‘for any or no reason’.”

“The presence of these clauses seems to indicate that the parties did not mean to be bound by the terms of the proposed deal beyond their good faith efforts to negotiate. Rather, the letter of intent simply stood as an outline for a future final agreement,” Justice Thrash Jr ruled.

The judge ruled that XL Squad Entertainment did not provide any proof that it had registered copyrights to the movie hence could not file a claim for infringement by the Kenyan university.