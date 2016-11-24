MP in bid to stop power poles fraud case against him

Corporate News

Mr Charles Mutisya Nyamai, Kitui Rural MP. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU

An MP has gone to court seeking to stop his trial for obtaining electricity poles by false pretence.

In his suit against the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Milimani Chief Magistrate, Kitui Rural MP Charles Mutisya Nyamai claims that the charges are aimed at merely embarrassing him.

Through lawyer Nicholas Kamwendwa, Mr Nyamai said that the charges arise from a botched contract to supply 870 wooden electricity poles for lighting up Kithimani-Makutano Road in Machakos County two years ago.

He claimed that his company, Globyte Communications Limited, inked a deal with another company called Gamu Woodworks to deliver the said poles at a cost of Sh6,119,000.

He said that another company, Simba Merchandising, requested to use the MP’s firm’s documents to secure a similar contract. It is this third company that got the MP into trouble as it attempted to deposit cheques at the Kenya Commercial Bank, which were rejected.

According to the MP, instead of the police pursuing the owner of the said company, they investigated him for obtaining money by false pretence.

He said that he was summoned to a police station over the matter and was arrested for obtaining 706 wooden poles by false pretence.

He claimed that he was denied the right to record a statement, that his finger prints were forcibly taken and he was charged with the said offence.

He said that if the trial proceeds, it would be a violation of his rights as he has not been granted sufficient time to prepare his defence.

“Sued parties are obligated to protect and promote principles of the Constitution and interest of justice to prevent abuse of the court process which it (the court) has failed to do in this matter,” Mr Kamwendwa said.

The MP was charged with the offence of obtaining goods by false pretence on May 4 and was released on a Sh100,000 cash bail. He said that he has no contractual relationship with Simba Merchandise.