Magnate Ventures says rival for Sh5bn meters tender not registered

Supplies firm Magnate Ventures has held in court that a tender for the supply of prepaid metres was reserved for local companies as it seeks to have its Sh5.38 billion bid declared the winner in place of Chinese rival Hexing Technology Limited.

Magnate Ventures insists that Hexing Technology, a Chinese firm, only registered a Kenyan subsidiary in November 2015 hence could not possibly have existed locally for 18 months as provided by the procuring rules.

Kenya Power had initially awarded the tender to Hexing Technology Limited which had bid Sh6.67 billion, but the decision was reversed by the Public Procurement Administrative and Review Board (PPARB).

The electricity distributor has now sued the PPARB and Magnate Ventures seeking to reinstate Hexing as the best tenderer.

Kenya Power argues that Magnate challenged Hexing’s books of accounts long after filing an appeal against the tender results, hence the PPARB should not have entertained the arguments.

Magnate was disqualified for failing to present a Kebs certification document at the evaluation process. But the firm now argues that the tendering rules allowed it to present the document at a later date.

“The tender was limited to local manufacturers. The form CR12 dated November 4, 2016 confirm that Hexing Technology Limited was registered in Kenya on November 3, 2015 with Hexing Electrical Company Limited as the majority shareholder. Hexing did not and could not have had audited financial statements for 18 months of the date of the tender advertised on September 6, 2016,” Magnate says.