Makueni mango farmers reap Sh120m after training

By JAMES KARIUKI

Posted  Thursday, October 27   2016 at  19:19

Up to 4,000 farmers in Makueni County earned Sh120million from sale of mangoes to fruit juice processors and fresh produce markets in major cities in the past six months.

Rockefeller Africa Regional Managing Director Mamadou Biteye said farmers had benefitted from training on proper mango trees husbandry and given mango fly traps to curb pests’ infestation which helped improve quality of produce.

Mr Biteye, speaking during a review meeting in Nairobi, said they had linked the farmers to a local fruit juice processing firm where contracts were signed giving the growers a steady market for their produce.

He said the farmers had also been encouraged to form Kyambui Self Help Group which formulated a set of regulations to be adhered to by every farmer in controlling Mango flies.
