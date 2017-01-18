Home Corporate News

Mastercard links farmers with buyers online

By DOREEN WAINAINAH

Posted  Tuesday, January 17   2017 at  21:01

Financial technology firm Mastercard has launched a digital platform to connect smallholder farmers to buyers.

The portal, dubbed 2Kuze, will allow farmers to buy, sell and receive payments for agricultural goods via their phones.

2Kuze was developed by the Mastercard Lab for Financial Inclusion based in Kenya through an $11 million (Sh1.14 billion) grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop local products.

The pilot has been signed up to 2,000 small-scale farmers in Nandi Hills in partnership with Cafedirect Producers Foundation, a non-profit working with 300,000 smallholder farmers.

“80 per cent of farmers in Africa are classified as smallholder farmers having less than one to two acres of farming land.... We believe that by using mobile, we can improve financial access, bring in operational efficiency and facilitate faster payments,” said Daniel Monehin, Division President for Sub-Saharan Africa and head of financial inclusion for International Markets at Mastercard.

