Mastercard links farmers with buyers online

Corporate News

Financial technology firm Mastercard has launched a digital platform to connect smallholder farmers to buyers.

The portal, dubbed 2Kuze, will allow farmers to buy, sell and receive payments for agricultural goods via their phones.

2Kuze was developed by the Mastercard Lab for Financial Inclusion based in Kenya through an $11 million (Sh1.14 billion) grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop local products.

The pilot has been signed up to 2,000 small-scale farmers in Nandi Hills in partnership with Cafedirect Producers Foundation, a non-profit working with 300,000 smallholder farmers.