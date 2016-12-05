Matiang'i directs international schools to teach Swahili, Kenyan history

Corporate News

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says all international schools in the country must teach Kenyan history and Kiswahili starting April 1, 2017.

In addition, Dr Matiang’i said all teachers, including those in international schools, must be vetted by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

“From January, no one will teach in any school in Kenya unless registered with TSC,” said the CS.

“We will make a decision in best interest of our children regarding Bridge International Academies,” he added about the controversial low cost chain of schools.