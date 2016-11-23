Mauritian group in Sh2.7bn buy out of troubled Fidelity Bank

Corporate News

Fidelity Commercial Bank founder Sultan Khimji. PHOTO | FILE

Mauritian financial services firm SBM Holdings has reached a deal to buy out troubled Kenyan lender Fidelity Commercial Bank in a transaction worth up to Sh2.7 billion that is likely to end speculation about the bank’s future.

SBM Holdings, which is listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius, will reportedly pay Fidelity Bank shareholders up to Sh1.3 billion and make a capital injection of Sh1.46 billion into the lender.

Fidelity’s troubles have been mostly visible in its liquidity ratio that has over the past one year fallen well below the statutory minimum of 20 per cent — signalling a cash crunch.

The lender’s latest available financial results (for the quarter ending March 31) indicate that it had a liquidity ratio of 11 per cent.

Lack of liquidity is a major precursor for bank collapses, as it signals inability to honour day-to-day obligations to customers.

Fidelity said the Mauritian investor has concluded due diligence on its books, with the final valuation expected to be done in the next two weeks.

There were reports that some of the sale proceeds might go to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in lieu of overdraft due to the regulator, though Fidelity denied this.

The deal, first announced in a statement by the CBK, will see SBM take up full ownership of the bank.

“The value of the transaction is up to Sh1.3 billion — the bank’s net asset value… the actual valuation amount to be paid to shareholders not CBK will be within this amount of Sh1.3 billion,” said Fidelity general manager for business development and communication Kass Khimji.

SBM had not responded to Business Daily queries on the deal by the time of going to press.

“The deal means that the interest of the shareholders in the bank will end with the acquisition, but for senior management there will be a transitionary period with the new owner,” added Mr Khimji.

The sale, which is pending regulatory approval, was also announced through a statutory filing by SBM to the Mauritius exchange.

Fidelity has not posted on its website its list of top shareholders as required by the CBK, but it is associated with the family of its founder, Sultan Khimji.

It started its operations as a non-bank financial institution in 1992 before changing to a commercial bank in 1996. The lender currently operates 14 branches countrywide.