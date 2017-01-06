Meridian Hotel owners barred from travel over Sh400m debt

Corporate News

The owners of Meridian Court Hotel have been barred from travelling out of the country for failing to pay a Sh400 million debt owed to a catering company.

High Court deputy registrar Elizabeth Tanui issued the orders after finding that Meridian Court Hotel directors Sadrudin and Akbar Kurji have since 2007 failed to make a single payment to Saz Caterers Limited despite having the means to settle the debt.

Saz Caterers was in 2007 awarded Sh2.2 million by an arbitrator for services provided to the two Meridian Court Hotel directors, with 27 per cent interest. The interest has seen the award balloon to over Sh400 million.

Ms Tanui has ordered Sadrudin and Akbar to make a Sh40 million down payment to Saz Caterers and given them until January 25 to negotiate a disbursement plan for the Sh360 million balance.

She also confiscated passports of the two directors and ordered them to appear in court on January 25 to confirm whether they have complied with the court’s orders.

Ms Tanui however released Akbar from civil jail where he has been languishing since November for failing to appear for a hearing of the suit.