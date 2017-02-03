Microsoft to train 25 East African tech entrepreneurs

Corporate News

The fellows will receive a suite of Microsoft hardware and software plus six months of mentorship from local and international leaders. PHOTO | FILE

Global technology giant Microsoft is set to train 25 tech entrepreneurs from Kenya and other East African countries to help them actualise and grow their business ideas.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The tech firm has partnered with Growth Africa, an acceleration hub, to support the entrepreneurs.

The #Insiders4Good East Africa Fellowship will be awarded to entrepreneurs from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda who have innovative social business ideas with the potential to improve their communities.

“Thousands in East Africa are creating extraordinary solutions that change the way communities and businesses solve problems and improve people’s lives. We see East Africa as a key region where exciting new ideas are growing,” said Bambo Sofola, Microsoft Director of Software Engineering.

This is the second phase of the #Insiders4Good fellowship which has seen 25 others go through the programme in Nigeria.

“We have been impressed by the progress made already by the first fellows in Nigeria and we are thrilled to expand the fellowship to East Africa.

The region is well known as a hotbed of innovation. We look forward to deepening our relationships with these exceptional entrepreneurs across East Africa,” he added.

The fellows will receive a suite of Microsoft hardware and software plus six months of mentorship from local and international leaders.