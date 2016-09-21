Mobile loans firm hires ex-Barclays boss

Corporate News

GetBucks, a subsidiary of Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed financial technology company, has appointed former Barclays Africa boss to head its digital division.

Evans Munyuki will be in charge of the firm’s credit technology operations in Africa. The technology supported by an in-house artificial intelligence (AI) team enables disbursement of loans to small-business and persons in the informal sectors.

The former head of digital for Barclays Africa Business Bank brings to GetBucks 23 years of experience spanning various sectors that include information technology.

“We look forward to working with him, leveraging digital technology and bringing financial inclusion to the unbanked and under-banked in emerging markets — most specifically in Africa,” said MyBucks chief executive Dave van Niekerk.

His appointment comes weeks after GetBucks began remitting mobile-based loans to self-employed individuals in the informal sector in Kenya through the Haraka application.

The product, GetBucks Kenya, will advance loans of between Sh455 (€4) and Sh4,556 (€40) at 12.67 per cent interest rate with re-payment due in six days.

Borrowers are required to have M-Pesa account and an active Facebook account to help MyBucks to minimise customer fraud and credit risk.

Borrowers seeking the loan dubbed Nano will first access small amounts as they slowly build their credit history to guarantee them more money in the subsequent loan requests.